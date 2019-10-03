ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Robertsdale Police Department is warning people of a social security phone scam that is going around and may even be using the department's phone number.
The following was posted on the Robertsdale PD Facebook page:
We are receiving reports of Social Security scam calls to which the caller states they are an officer with the Robertsdale Police Department. We WILL NOT call you for issues concerning your Social Security. Neither the Social Security Administration nor the Robertsdale Police Department contacts individuals via phone about Social Security issues.
Additionally some callers claim to be police officers and request immediate payment for an outstanding warrant/ticket or the victim will be arrested. The Robertsdale Police Department will never demand payment over the phone.
These callers are trying to defraud you of your money. Do Not send money or provide the caller with any personal information about yourself. Simply terminate the call.
Please call your relatives and pass this information around to those who may not use social media. They could be at risk of losing a lot of money with this tactic. If you are a victim of this scam please contact the Robertsdale Police Department at 251-947-2222.
