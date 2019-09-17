ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police said a man in a stolen truck bailed from the vehicle and ran into a wooded area in Robertsdale Tuesday night.
Robertsdale Police said an officer spotted William Young driving the stolen vehicle and tried to stop him. Investigators said Young ditched the vehicle and ran into the woods on Highway 90 near Blackwater Lane.
Officers searched the area before ending the manhunt with no sign of Young around 9 p.m.
