Rockwell Elementary goes gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Baldwin County Public Schools are coming together to raise awareness and money for local families in need.
Childhood Cancer is a cause that hits close to home for Rockwell Elementary School 4th grade teacher, Jordan Norman, after her now 4 year old Tenley was diagnosed with cancer at 9 months old.
Tenley has been cancer free for nearly 3 years, but Norman along with the Rockwell Student Council are teaming up to help other local families facing the same circumstances she did.
The Tenley Tough Foundation, started by Norman, along with Rockwell Elementary are hosting a 5k to help local 3 year old Cullen McKinney, who is currently fighting leukemia.
“Just to be able to help them not to have to worry about the financial aspect, when they’re already worried about keeping their child alive, its just a blessing to be able to help somebody the way we were helped," said Norman.
The Team Tenley 5K and Fun Run is October 5 at Honey Bee Park in Robertsdale.
For more information on registration for the run, or to donate to Tenley Tough Foundation, head to funrun.com.
