MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- For years, the Ronald McDonald House in Mobile has been impacting lives. It's a place for families to call home so they can stay close by their hospitalized child at little to no cost.
On Thursday, there was a big celebration at the house on Springhill Avenue as a new playground was unveiled. It has new equipment, ADA-compliant toys, and an updated ground surface.
Ronald McDonald House in Mobile is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2020.
