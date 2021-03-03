OKALOOSA, CO., Fla. (WALA) - On February 26, members of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Section served a search warrant at 42 Fawn Lane in Shalimar.

The say the search warrant was in reference to possession of child pornography.

According to officials, an investigation was initiated by the Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children’s unit after a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

During the course of the investigation, authorities say Weston Jines was identified as a suspect. A search was applied for and granted for Jines’ home and an arrest warrant was approved for Jines for possession of child pornography (20 counts) and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

Officials say during the execution of the search warrant Jines’ roommate, Jacob Rush, was found to be in possession of child pornography as well. Based on the new information, an arrest warrant was secured for Rush for possession of child pornography (20 counts) and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

Both are currently being held at the Okaloosa County Jail awaiting bond.