The Mobile Police Department has named Rory Graves the Officer of the Month for August 2019.
Joining the department in March 2018, Graves is assigned patrol in the Second Precinct. During the month of August, he made 19 felony and 53 misdemeanor arrests, issued 20 citations, and served as the primary officer on 101 calls and as the backing officer on 58 calls.
Graves is described as respectful of his supervisors, co-workers and members of the community. He is commended for going above and beyond the necessary duties to ensure the citizens of Mobile feel safe.
While Graves was patrolling through the parking lot of Roadway Inn located on 5488 Inn Road on Aug. 13 shortly after 11 p.m., he noticed a suspicious vehicle backed in a parking space occupied by several people. He spoke with the property security guard who advised that the people were not staying at the hotel. While detaining the occupants of the vehicle due to showing they had active warrants, Graves noticed a purple crown royal bag on the seat. The bag contained syringes.
Upon further investigation, Graves recovered illegal narcotics along with multiple pills that tested positive for methamphetamine pressed into a pill form. There were also two small children inside the vehicle. DHR and a detective with the Child Advocacy Center arrived on the scene and took the children for their safety. All occupants of the vehicle were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Aug. 21, 2019 at 9:40 p.m., Graves and other officers were dispatched to the Burger King parking lot located at 5380 Hwy. 90 in reference to a woman stabbing a man. Officers found the man with a stab wound to his back. Graves quickly canvassed the area and located the woman. She was charged with domestic violence second degree.
A couple of days later, Graves initiated a traffic stop on a green 2000 Ford Expedition with no tag light. He was informed by dispatch that the tag on the vehicle came back to a white Chevrolet pickup truck. After the occupants of the vehicle were removed, Graves noticed an H&R 12 gauge shotgun in the front passenger compartment.
Upon entering the front passenger’s name into the system, it was found that his name was listed as a suspect in a burglary where an H&R 12 gauge shotgun was taken. Graves also located three small baggies containing meth and several syringes and glass pipes throughout the vehicle. The front passenger was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property first degree. All occupants of the vehicle were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Aug. 31, 2019 at 7:42 p.m., police were dispatched to Huron Road in reference to a man outside attempting to break into the home of his children’s mother. He was using a screwdriver to pry open one of windows to the bedroom and stated he would do bodily harm to her once he got inside. Graves and other officers arrived just minutes after being dispatched.
The man was ordered to stop but instead he jumped a fence running into a small wood line and then into a neighbor’s yard. Through Officer Graves’ persistence and determination, he was able to pursue the man on foot and capture him. The man was charged with domestic violence second degree and attempted burglary second degree.
Later that night, Graves and another officer were dispatched to the Roadway Inn in reference to an anonymous caller stating a Fox 10 Fugitive Files featured suspect was spotted. They located the suspect matching the description from the caller. When questioned, the suspect refused to give his name. But, Graves recognized the suspect from a previous BOLO that was issued on the suspect being wanted in connection to a theft of property. He was also wanted by the Dauphin Island Police Department on three active burglary charges and five misdemeanor warrants. Crystal meth, syringes and scales were also found in his possession. The suspect was arrested on additional charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice.
The Mobile Police Department will honor Graves at the Office of the Month Luncheon sponsored by the Midtown Optimist Club. The luncheon will take place Sept. 18, 2019 at the Azalea City Golf Course Club, 1000 Gaillard Drive, at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.