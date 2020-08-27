Rough waters slowly begin to subside in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach after Laura makes landfall

Hundreds of miles away Laura still causing some rough surf along our Baldwin beaches.
Double red flags have been flying in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach since Monday, as rip currents and nearly ten foot waves make swimming dangerous.
Those waves, officials say, are back to roughly 3-5 feet this morning, keeping people from swimming, but giving them some pretty scenery.
The sun is shining bright here today, and while many were out enjoying it, it felt a little eerie considering the destruction just hundreds of miles to our west.
Officials said earlier this week that double red flags will most likely remain up until possibly next week.
This morning Fire Rescue officials tell us they are monitoring the conditions closely, and hope to fly single red flags as soon as tomorrow, if the water cooperates.
