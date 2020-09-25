MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Governor Kay Ivey and the state's leading health officer Dr. Scott Harris have a lawsuit on their hands.
A group unhappy with the coronavirus restrictions placed on Alabamians filed it Thursday and there's a familiar name at the helm of that suit: Former Chief Justice Roy Moore.
Here in Alabama, we could be in the final week of a mask mandate. If she doesn't extend it, that part of Governor Kay Ivey's effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, will run out on October 2.
According to the lawsuit by the Foundation for Moral Law and Roy Moore, the restrictions by Governor Ivey and Dr. Harris are unconstitutional.
In a statement, Moore said, "Our economy has been decimated, jobs lost, schools closed, church doors shut, and we have been told we must stay home and wear masks in public places. People are tired of such abuse!”
Two of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit are pastors who said they haven't been able to return to in-person church services the way they are accustomed. Another plaintiff said masks make it hard for her to breathe and she's suffered embarrassment and rejection from others by not wearing it.
Moore said the action ultimately wants the governor and Dr. Harris to stop "issuing mandates which exceed their authority."
FOX10 News reached out to Governor Ivey's office for a response. Her press secretary issued this statement: "To my knowledge, we have not yet been served, so, it appears this is another attempt to garner some press attention. We, on the other hand, do not use media as our first means to respond to ongoing litigation. The governor is pleased with our state’s progress in terms of COVID-19 and reminds everyone to keep at it."
