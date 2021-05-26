Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines is making a key step in hopes of returning to the seas.
The second-largest cruise line says it's filed a plan with the CDC for test cruises.
The submission is the first of several port and health plans needed before approval for a full-return to cruising can begin.
Royal Caribbean says it's ensuring that its crews are fully vaccinated.
The cruise company hasn't said which port or ship will be involved in the test cruise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.