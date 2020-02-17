Ryan Newman

Ryan Newman stands on pit road after his run during NASCAR auto race qualifying at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

 Terry Renna

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- NASCAR says Ryan Newman in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries following Daytona 500 crash.

In a statement, NASCAR wrote, "Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available."

PHOTOS: Denny Hamlin wins 3rd Daytona 500 in photo finish

