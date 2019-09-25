Whether or not it feels like it, its officially fall in Lower Alabama!
Halloween is almost a month away, and Forty South Farm and Zoo in Robertsdale is getting ready to open the Dark Woods Haunted Trail this weekend.
We were able to get a sneak peak Wednesday morning of the '80s themed haunted trail.
It all starts with a haunted hayride, taking you out to the isolated path, which is sprinkled with all kinds of terrifying surprises.
Forty South wouldn’t give up too many of their scare tactics, other than you can expect them to be a blast from the past.
“Lots of scary things, its going to be really dark, just the suspense of being out in the woods at dark is scary enough for me, and lots of '80s scary things will come out and surprise you,” said Chelsea Gates, Forty South owner.
The trail opens Friday night at 7 and you can stop by any Friday and Saturday night from now until Halloween.
If you want to skip the trail and just watch some scary movies, admission is 5 dollars for the night.
For more family friendly fun, Forty South also has a petting zoo and pumpkin patch opening in just a few weeks.
