The city of Mobile approved $734,000 for cleaning of the Mobile Saenger Theatre after mold was found growing on its ceiling.
The City of Mobile's Service Contract Administrator Ozzie Elortegui said the mold was discovered in August in the rotunda area.
"We have a penicillium growth on the ceiling of the theater itself. We're in the process of what's called an environmental remediation of it," Elortegui said.
The city has taken an "abundance of caution" by passing an Emergency Declaration. They've allocated funds to complete the project but officials said Friday they likely won't use it all.
Elortegui said the deep cleaning was much needed after 92 years. He said the plaster on the walls and ceiling are easy targets for mold and aid in its growth.
Officials said the mold isn't toxic or black mold but it's necessary to take precautions. Since it was discovered in August, the mold had moved to other parts of the ceiling.
No events had taken place in the Saenger since early June, according to the city.
"They were never in danger. Basically its the same mold that's out in the community now. We're standing right now breathing it. It is dirtier out here than it was when we were walking around so no one was in danger at any point in time," he explained.
The building was almost unrecognizable with scaffolding and safety coverings everywhere.
Elortegui and other workers took reporters on a tour Friday. Reporters were directed to wear hard hats, protective eye wear, and optional face masks. Officials said the cleaning process will be complete by November 15th.
"Once it's completely done the building will be turned over cleaner than it probably was ever in its life," he added.
The city said all events scheduled to be held at the Saenger Theatre while the cleaning process is taking place, have been moved to the Mobile Civic Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.