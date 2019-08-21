Safari Club restaurant opens as work wraps up on new Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

The new Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo may not open until November 15, but the zoo’s new restaurant, Safari Club is officially open for business starting this weekend.
Safari Club is hosting its grand opening this Friday, but they’ve already served up their first meals with a soft opening and events this week.
The new restaurant is located at the new zoo off County Road 6 in Gulf Shores, but has a separate entrance for anyone who wants to enjoy its view or food.
The safari themed restaurant will have menu items inspired by the countries of origin of many of the zoo animals, serving up African, American, and Australian cuisine with a stand-alone restaurant and through food trucks stationed throughout the zoo.
Executive Chef Greg Buschmohle says he’s excited for people to finally see all of the hard work put into the longtime project.“I can’t wait to see everybody. This has been a long time coming, the zoos been a long time coming. Anyone that has come out here over the last couple of months for a tour are amazed at what they see," said Buschmohle.
Safari Club has been named the first certified green restaurant in the state of Alabama, and will have its own garden on site at the zoo.
It will be open for dinner and weekend brunch in the weeks to come, and will begin serving lunch when the zoo opens its gates November 15.
