Spanish Fort police say the two people shot near a boat launch during a custody exchange Friday night are out of the hospital.
Chief David Edgar says both a shotgun and a handgun were used in the shooting and that a child witnessed the violence.
The shooting is just one example of what police are trying to prevent by designating “safe exchange zones.”
Police and sheriff's agencies across the country have set up "safe exchange zones" for online transactions and child custody exchanges to try and make for a safer swap to avoid problems like the shooting on the causeway Friday night.
Officers encourage parents to take advantage of the designated safe zones as meeting spots.
Signs and marked parking spots make it easy for parents to find a secure spot to pick up and drop off their kids.
Though the concept isn't fool-proof monitored surveillance cameras and their placement in front of police agencies creates a more cautious environment with immediate help just feet away.
Several safe zones are scattered throughout Mobile and Baldwin County, some like the one in Fairhope, were just implemented in the last year.
The Spanish Fort police chief says charges in last night's shooting have not yet been filed, but that could change come Monday.
