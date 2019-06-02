MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The owner of a Mobile boarding home is fired up as neighbors say his property is bad news.
This comes after a fight turned violent in the area last Wednesday, leaving a victim shot multiple times and the suspected shooter behind bars.
The property’s owner said the victim and the shooter do not rent with him, and he said he has no idea who they are.
“I don't know that name,” said Dharam Pannu, boarding home owner. “I don't rent to people like that.”
Wednesday's shooting on South Broad Street left a victim shot, a trail of blood and a home caught in the crosshairs.
“We knew something like this was going to happen for a while and we even told the city this is going to happen,” said William Carroll, who lives near the shooting.
Mobile Police records show in the last year they were called to the address on South Broad Street 120 times. That is nearly once every three days. Police said the calls were mostly for suspicious circumstances, disorderly conduct complaints and medical calls.
“There's some good people over there, but I think that we need to address the owner of the property and let’s get the owner of the property to do something about the way that he's either leasing or managing or handling his property,” Carroll said.
“Good property here,” Pannu said. “This is best property in Mobile, Alabama.”
The property's owner said his neighbors are wrong. He believes his boarding home is safe and crime is not an issue.
“This is my property, I know the property here,” Pannu said. “This is a qualified property, certified property. If they don't like it go ahead and move away somewhere.”
Thirty-year-old Markie Blevins is the suspected shooter in Wednesday’s incident. He was arrested Friday and is charged with assault.
The property's owner said the victim and the suspected shooter have never lived at the property.
We reached out to Mobile Police to see if that is the case, but did not get a response on Sunday.
