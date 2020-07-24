Gulf Shores, Ala. (WALA)-- If you’re planning on heading out to the beach this weekend beach safety crews are warning of the dangers.
Strong rip currents and high waves made for a pretty rough time Friday.
“We’re almost just to the point we don’t even wanna get out there in it because it’s so rough today… and just trying to keep an eye on the girls and everything it’s just really really tough,” said Aaron Pistokache.
Red flags flying on gulf shores signal the risk as beach safety crews advise beachgoers to stay out of the water and use extreme caution for anyone choosing to take the risk.
“The lifeguards have been out talking to families, especially with small children about the dangers of letting their kids swim in the Gulf today,” said Melvin Shepard, Gulf Shores Beach Safety.
Some beachgoers took their chances Friday afternoon as they tried to make the most of the stormy weather.
Jake Baumert, visiting from Georgia, said he and his group were keeping close to shore,“It’s rough but… the waves right now, they’re tough but we’re trying to...as much as we can. Have you guys gotten in the water? Yeah.”
Beach safety officer, Melvin Shepard, hopes people heed their warnings as they monitor conditions through this weekend.
“We’ve had several rescues throughout the last few days. We hope that the surf conditions die down so that people coming in town for the weekend can have a safe and enjoyable weekend,” said Shepard.
Before heading out to the beach, check up on the weather, especially the flag warnings for the day and make sure you know what they mean.
You can always flag down a lifeguard on the beach if you have any questions.
