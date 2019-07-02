MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- When it comes to fireworks, Greg Davis is like a kid in a candy story.
"These are always a little fun to just set off and make a little noise," said Davis.
As Davis browses through "Jerry's House of Thunder" -- he's selecting a variety -- but admits bigger is better.
"We like the big ones that just burst off," said Davis.
Jerry's on Old Pascagoula Road in Theodore is stocked for the 4th. With names like: "Step-Mutha" and "One Bad Mother-in-Law" -- some of the products on display can really pack a powerful punch.
Also fireworks shopping before the 4th are Trinity Dennis and Ella Rieman. They call themselves the fireworks experts.
"The family sent us to pick out everything. We just want to have some fun... Get some fireworks... Have a good time and make some memories," said Dennis.
Meanwhile, it will be a working holiday for Mobile Fire-Rescue.
"We're expecting any and everything... And we are prepared to respond to any and everything that the city may throw at us," said Steven Millhouse, Mobile Fire-Rescue.
They're reminding everyone that using fireworks inside the city limits is illegal.
"They can cause a lot of property damage to structures -- your homes, your neighbor's homes, brush fires and grass fires," explained Millhouse.
Last year, five people were killed nationwide and another 9,100 hospitalized due to fireworks injuries according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
To not have your celebration include a trip to the ER -- keep safety first.
"We always make sure the kids have the little small ones, sparklers and the adults do any of the big ones you actually have to light with a fuse... We always make sure we have plenty of water to dunk the used fireworks in -- usually always have a fire extinguisher and water hose available," said Davis.
Other tips include:
Fireworks packaged in brown paper are made for professional displays – avoid buying.
Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities, especially with sparklers.
Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire and to douse used fireworks before discarding in trash.
Never allow young children to play or ignite fireworks.
Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
Never try to re-light or pickup fireworks that have not ignited fully.
Never place a part of your body directly over a firework device when lighting.
Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.
