ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) -- Escambia County Middle School officials and police in Atmore are on high alert Thursday morning after several threatening posts on social media.
The threat said someone was going to be shooting people at school, and it listed names.
A Escambia Ccounty Middle School posting on its Facebook page says the Atmore Police Department and Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies will be at school this morning.
Both agencies are investigating the source of the post.
The school system says ensuring the safety of the students is its top priority, and additional safety measures are being taken at Escambia County Middle School today.
