Sailboat run aground broken into pieces during Cristobal

Rough surf, flooding, and high winds still a problem in Fort Morgan.
Cristobal strong enough it tore a run aground sailboat into four different pieces, leaving debris strewn across the beach.
Luckily, no one was on the boat or reported hurt.
Some people were even trying to take on the waves in double red flag conditions, even though the water is closed to the public.
Just a reminder, even though there are not flags flying down Fort Morgan Road, rip currents are still an extreme danger, and double red flag conditions and even consequences come with ignoring warnings.
