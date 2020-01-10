MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Dayle Kuhn and his wife Jan expect Saturday’s storm to be the worst they’ve experienced since sailing from their home in Maryland back in June.
The couple stopped in Mobile on their Great Loop journey and are now bracing for what’s to come.
“I’m hoping that I've got the adjustments properly because one of the things is I’m not sure how high the waters gonna come or low and you know you don’t wanna hang your boat on your line so I may have to adjust them as it come up and in,” said Dayle Kuhn.
Full time sailor and live aboard, Jay Klassen, is familiar with the area and says he anticipates significantly high tides.
We were tied out on the river. because of the southeast wind it’s gonna get pretty rough out there so we were able to move inside the harbor and tie up here,” said Klassen.
Both Kuhn and Klassen say one of the most important things for the storm approaching is having multiple lines securing your boat.
“I’ve doubled up on all my lines.”
Both men are well experienced sailors.
Klassen says if the storm were really that bad he wouldn’t be tied up in the marina.
“Bottom line is if you’re an inexperienced boater get the hell off the boat and go somewhere where it’s safe,” said Kuhn.
Klassen encourages boaters to check on neighbors to make sure they’re tied up correctly too.
If you'd like to follow the Kuhn's journey visit their blog.
