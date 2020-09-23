Cleanup from Hurricane Sally will take longer for some than others. Boat owners along the coast took a big hit because many weren’t prepared for Sally to turn our way and build into a strong category two storm. Fort Morgan Marina was hit hard by the storm with millions of dollars’ worth of boats still trapped under a destroyed dry-storage barn.
Nearly 100 boats remain inside the dry storage facility at Fort Morgan Marina. Some made it through with hardly a scratch, but that number is small. Many were crushed when whole racks of boats stacked on top came crashing down. The steel-framed building buckled under the force of Hurricane Sally’s winds, snapping already weather-worn steel beams at their bases, causing the whole building to shift.
“It was expected. You know, we’ve been through this before with Ivan. It wasn’t here but I was at a marina and you kind of expected it,” said Ft. Morgan Marina owner and manager, Tom Steber. “I didn’t expect the building to be laying on the ground, but you know, we had substantial damage. It probably hurt about fifty percent of our dock but that’s not as bad as a lot of places I’ve seen and we’ll, you know, we’ll be back.”
The only thing holding the roof up right now is the marina’s boat forklift. Marina officials estimate the damage at more than four-million-dollars to the privately-owned boats inside. Once they get the go-ahead from their insurance company, the roof will be removed, and the boats set out for the owners to inspect.
“We’re going to put them down, put them on racks in the parking lot where their insurance people can get to them but it’s you know, we’re just going to try and keep them safe,” Steber added. “There’s some of them in there that don’t have a scratch on them, so we want to try and keep that from happening. Some of them look like a pancake.”
Sally caught many by surprise, including much of the charter fishing fleet in Baldwin County. Not only are many of the boats down and damaged, but because of how quickly Sally’s track and strength changed, many boat owners don’t know if their insurance will cover them.
“Part of our insurance policy is we have to have a storm plan,” explained president of the Alabama Charter Fishing Association, Gary Bryant. “Because the predictions were for a tropical storm going into Mississippi – Louisiana, a lot of the boats that stayed weren’t on their hurricane plan because they didn’t think a hurricane was coming so I’m hoping these insurance companies are going to step up and take care of these businesses.”
As for the marina, Steber estimate it will take about six months and $600,000 to build back the dry storage building. The docks aren’t insured, but work has already begun fixing damage to them. When the storm hit, work was already underway to renovate the marina and turn it into a tourist destination for fishermen with the addition of motel rooms upstairs. Steber said those plans haven’t changed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.