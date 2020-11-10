Emergency Management officials in Baldwin County said the 2020 hurricane season has been a costly one. Not just for the many of the residents but also to the county and local municipalities. Nearly two months after landfall, cleanup is far from over and that bill keeps adding up.
“I think the dollar value of this is probably going to have Hurricane Sally retire at the end of this storm season,” said Baldwin County EMA Director, Zach Hood.
Hood said the damage caused by Sally goes beyond the destruction of property. The cost associated with repair and cleanup continues to add up.
“How to put a number on that right now, it’s a little bit early to tell but I will say that Hurricane Sally was very expensive to our county,” said Hood.
In the county alone, more than four million cubic yards of downed trees and rubbish has already been collected. Hood said the cost is around $600,000 per day. That doesn’t account for cities in Baldwin County hiring their own contractors.
Lessons were learned from Sally. One of those lessons is to not be as dependent on the state. Baldwin County has acquired 11,000 square feet of warehouse space and has already begun stockpiling emergency supplies for next time.
“I think this was a huge lesson for our community in terms of knowing how to be ready and how to be prepared and hopefully that will not require us to bump up our stock level even more than what we have now,” Hood explained. “We have a significant stock level at this point and right now our supply chain is revolving. It’s just constantly moving right now with everything going on.”
FEMA will reimburse all eligible expenses down the road, but the taxpayers of Baldwin County will have to bear that load up front. Hurricane season doesn’t end until the end of November, which we’re reminded of as Tropical Storm Eta continues to build strength in the southern gulf.
