SANTA ROSA CO., Fla. (WALA) - Santa Rosa County Sheriff's officials said their office is investigating after a missing child is believed to have accidentally drowned today in Gulf Breeze.
According to authorities, at approximately 11:00 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the area of Greenview Lane after it was reported that a missing child had walked away from a home.
They say deputies and area citizens searched the neighborhood for several hours with no success. At approximately 1:45 p.m, the child was located.
Officials say, "this case is being investigated as an accidental drowning at this time."
This is an active investigation and no additional information will be released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.