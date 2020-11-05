SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating 34-year-old Whitney Erin Hawthorne.
According to officials Hawthorne may be in the area of Five Points and Woodbine Road, Publix, in the area of Santino's and Whataburger. They say she has medical needs that list her as endangered.
They say she will probably be on foot.
If you have information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call 850-983-1190.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.