SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office major crimes detectives are currently working a death investigation they say may be a homicide.

Investigators said a body was found at the Pearl of Navarre Condominiums. The deceased was identified as 67-year-old Victor Stephen Trial.

The SRCSO said in a news release: "Currently, we are working this death investigation as a homicide. This case remains active. As we progress through this investigation, we will provide additional information through a news release."

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contacted sheriff’s office detectives at 850-983-1190. Anyone needing to remain anonymous can contact the Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers Program at 850-437-STOP. There is a reward of up to $3000 for information leading to an arrest through the Crime Stoppers Program.