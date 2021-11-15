SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office major crimes detectives are currently working a death investigation they say may be a homicide.
Investigators said a body was found at the Pearl of Navarre Condominiums. The deceased was identified as 67-year-old Victor Stephen Trial.
The SRCSO said in a news release: "Currently, we are working this death investigation as a homicide. This case remains active. As we progress through this investigation, we will provide additional information through a news release."
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contacted sheriff’s office detectives at 850-983-1190. Anyone needing to remain anonymous can contact the Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers Program at 850-437-STOP. There is a reward of up to $3000 for information leading to an arrest through the Crime Stoppers Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.