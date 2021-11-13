Santa Rosa County receives EPA green infrastructure grant to improve local waters

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners this week approved to accept a $499,075 EPA green infrastructure grant.

With the funds, county can create a project of innovative green stormwater infrastructure practices to address and improve impaired waters within the Pensacola Bay Watershed.

The grant comes from the EPA Gulf of Mexico Division’s Healthy and Resilient Gulf of Mexico funding for the purpose of building resilient communities by reducing and preventing nonpoint source pollution.

The project seeks to demonstrate the effective design, implementation and maintenance of green infrastructure including vegetated bioswales, tree boxes and permeable surface throughout the 8.6-acre Santa Rosa County Administrative Complex. The effort is in partnership with the University of Florida Milton Watershed Lab as a subrecipient, UF/IFAS for the outreach and education component, and the county's environmental and grants department for project management and monitoring.

“We are thrilled to have been one of the selected projects in this competitive application process," said Naisy Dolar, grants and RESTORE program manager. "Our team believes that showcasing green infrastructure is a good step toward tackling the challenges we face in handling stormwater and water quality issues throughout the county."

Planned green infrastructure improvements include:

Placing 20 tree boxes within 20,000 square feet of existing medians.

Placing one-quarter acre of bioswales in existing medians and replacing an impervious conveyance drainage ditch with a bioswale. Native flood-tolerant woody and herbaceous perennial plants will be used.

Replacing existing asphalt in the rear parking lot with about 23,953 square feet of permeable pavement so that rainfall and runoff no longer enter the conveyance system untreated.

Adding 6,000 square feet of rain gardens in the existing retention pond and building courtyard to provide natural drainage, collection and filtration of stormwater.

The goal is to educate visitors, employees, the building industry and community leaders about the benefits of green infrastructure practices as well as monitor and collect data on the ability of these structural best management practices to reduce pollutant loads entering the Blackwater River.

The project is slated to begin in late spring of 2022 and end in summer of 2025.