SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) Santa Rosa County Sheriff's officials are currently investigating the death of an inmate.
According to officials the individual was arrested Friday evening on several felony charges. Officials say shortly after the arrest the person had a medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was medically cleared.
Officials say that shortly after arriving at the Santa Rosa County jail the person had another medical emergency and was immediately helped by the medical staff at the jail. The person was then transported to a local hospital where Santa Rosa County Sheriff's officials were advised the person had died.
The identity of the person has not been released pending notification of next of family. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.