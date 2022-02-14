MILTON, Fla. (WALA) -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida tells media outlets that deputies responded to a threat at Milton High School.
Officials tell FOX10 News the matter involved a phone-in threat to the school, which was placed in lockdown Monday morning.
Just before 2 p.m., officials signaled an all clear for Milton High School and lifted the lockdown. School returned to normal activities at that time.
