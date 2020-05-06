SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A swamp fire burning in Santa Rosa County has grown to 2,000 acres and has burned several structures.
Authorities have recommended people living south of Interstate 10 between Escambia Bay and Blackwater Bay to evacuate. People seeking shelter are asked to call 850-983-4636.
The Florida Forest Service said high wind and low humidity has allowed the fire to grow ten times in size since Wednesday morning.
Officials said the fire is only 20% contained as of 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Interstate 10 is closed between exit 22 and exit 26 and vehicles are being sent on a detour to U.S. Highway 90 which is north of the fire.
The Florida Forest Service said crews are using 18 tractor/plow units, three helicopters, and crews from several fire departments in the area. The service said the fire could burn for the next several days.
