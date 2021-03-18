SANTA ROSA, Fla. (WALA) - Santa Rosa Investigators are asking for assistance in locating a missing person.
They say on March 15, 60-year-old Cynthia Marie Hoover was reported missing by a concerned relative. According to the report, Cynthia had not been seen or heard from for approximately 10 days.
Due to a possible medical condition she is considered missing and possibly endangered.
