SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine at home, according to the SRCSO.
The Sheriff's Office released the following:
There has been several questions related to Sheriff Bob Johnson’s attendance at the Florida Sheriff’s Association Conference where attendee’s later tested positive for COVID. We want to share this.
Sheriff Johnson did attend the Sheriff’s Conference. During the conference, Sheriff Johnson followed CDC Guidelines of practicing social distancing and the utilization of PPE (mask). Just after the Sheriff’s return from the conference, he felt a bit under the weather and decided to proactively test for COVID. The test returned positive.
The results of the test do not indicate where or how the virus was contracted. Our office has had members test positive before the Sheriff’s departure to the conference.
More importantly, Sheriff Johnson is doing extremely well and is currently quarantined at his residence.
We want to share our thoughts and prayers to those members of our Agency who are currently having difficulties with their illnesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.