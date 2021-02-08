MOBILE, Ala. – University of Mobile graduate Sarah Thomas, who shattered glass ceilings in the world of sports and became the first female official to work a Super Bowl, will deliver the commencement address at her alma mater on May 8.

“We are extremely proud of all that Sarah Thomas has accomplished, and we look forward to welcoming her back to the campus where her career started as a Lady Ram,” said UM President Lonnie Burnett.

A 1995 graduate, Thomas played basketball at the University of Mobile from 1992 to 1995. During that time, the Rams won 61 games, including two seasons with a 13-3 record in Gulf Coast Athletic Conference action. Thomas helped guide the 1992-93 team to a District 30 Championship and a berth in the NAIA National Championship.

She was a two-time GCAC All-Academic selection and a Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete in 1995. For her career, she totaled 779 points, 411 rebounds, 108 assists and 192 steals, currently sitting at fifth all-time in steals

She decided to become an official in the 1990s after attending a coaching meeting with her brother. Then, in 1996, she became the first female to officiate a Division 1-A high school football game in Mississippi. In 2007, she became the first female to officiate college football games, and in 2009, she became the first female to officiate a bowl game.

In 2015, she became the NFL’s first full-time female game official. On Feb. 7, 2021, she served as a down judge for Super Bowl 55.

Commencement will begin at 10 a.m. on the Dr. Fred and Sue Lackey Great Commission Lawn in front of Weaver Hall on the University of Mobile campus.