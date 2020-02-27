SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Because of flooding concerns, Saraland City Schools are now requiring each student needing to walk home after getting off a school bus to have written permission from a parent.
The written note must be signed by the parent and state the child who attends Saraland Elementary School, Saraland Middle School or Saraland High School has permission to walk home.
Furthermore, students who are unable to get to school because of the flooding will be excused.
That's all according to a letter by Superintendent Aaron Milner, which was posted Wednesday on the Saraland City Schools Facebook page.
The permission note allowing students to walk home can be presented to the bus driver.
Saraland City Schools says it is policy that students of the Saraland Early Education Center must have a parent present at the bus stop in order for the student to be dropped off.
The temporary requirement for the permission notes is being put into place because of the areas affected by the flooding of Bayou Sara Creek. Buses are unable to safely travel affected areas, so a centralized bus stop is being used.
Students should report at the following times to the Big Lots/Celebration Church parking lot on Highway 43:
- Saraland Early Education Center: Bus #2019-39, pick up time 6:40-6:50 a.m.; drop off time 3:40 p.m.
- Saraland Elementary School: Bus #2001-17, pick up time 7:18-7:26 a.m.; drop off time 3:20 p.m.
- Saraland Middle School: Bus #2001-17, pick up time 6:48-6:56 a.m.; drop off time 2:45 p.m.
- Saraland High School: Bus #2014-28, pick up time 6:30-6:38 a.m.; drop off time - 2:45 p.m.
