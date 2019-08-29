SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- A Saraland girl who was battling an aggressive type of cancer known as DIPG has died, according to her family.
Mary Beth Ezell's family posted on Facebook Thursday morning that she has died from the rare form of brain cancer.
The "Miracle for Mary Beth" Facebook page post reads: "Mary Beth passed at 2:24 this morning. Surrounded by her family, Strong & Fighting until the end. We know she's running free now, cartwheel after cartwheel down the streets of heaven!!! Please continue to keep the family in your prayers."
