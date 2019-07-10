SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- As Louisiana braces for a potential hurricane, other communities along the Gulf Coast or on high alert.
"Any time a system like that gets in the gulf we will try to prepare as best as we can. One of our main things we look for is rainfall... And of course they started saying this will be more of a rain event than anything," said Chief Jeff Ludlam, Saraland Fire Rescue.
Saraland knows the drill. They've seen what a rain event can do, especially on Bayou Sara.
With the real threat of flooding just days away, the City of Saraland is offering free sandbags to residents.
"It's a service we provide. So we'll let them come over and get the bags. If it makes them feel more comfortable and more prepared -- we are behind it," said Ludlam.
While it's still early in the hurricane season, it's also serving as a reminder to get your storm plan in place.
"Hurricane Michael was shown to be a small storm and at the very end spun up... It goes to show you that no matter what happens -- you are going to have to prepare," said Ludlam.
Saraland residents needing sandbags can go to the Saraland Public Works Department on Station Street Thursday morning starting at 6:30 a.m. until noon. As they've done in the past, they'll have all the supplies needed. However, residents will need to bring a valid form of identification.
Meanwhile, based on the current forecast -- the City of Saraland does not plan to open its "Safe House" shelter. If that changes -- we will update you.
