SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Due to the threat of potential inclement weather including high winds and heavy rains, the City of Saraland safe house opened at 8 a.m. Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the Saraland Police Department.
Anyone needing to evacuate or in need of shelter needs to bring all medications and basic necessities, including water, food and bath needs for each person for at least 48 hours, the post states. The shelter will not be able to accept pets of any kind, except for documented service animals, all other animals will not be allowed.
If you wish to utilize the safe house, you are asked contact the police department at the non-emergency number by calling 251-675-5331.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.