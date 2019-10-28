Authorities say Saraland fire and Saraland police received a call regarding a vehicle/pedestrian traffic crash on Sunday, October 27 on Saraland Boulevard South and Highway 158.
Bryan Mims with Saraland police told FOX10 News that the victim was given advanced lifesaving aid however, the victim was dead on arrival.
The victim has been identified as Wendell Gorum of Saraland.
They say the driver of the vehicle was cooperative and gave blood for testing. The driver is not suspected to be under the influence of any substance and or alcohol.
It is unknown at this point if the victim was under the influence of alcohol or any substance. The victim was crossing Highway 43 when he was struck by a vehicle traveling south on Highway 43 in the right lane.
