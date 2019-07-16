UPDATE: Police said Jasmine Keen was found safe.
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- The Saraland Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen.
Jasmine Marie Keen, 15, was last seen at approximately 10 p.m. Monday, July 15 at 205 Shelton Beach Road in Saraland. Her direction of travel is unknown.
Police say Jasmine is a white female, 5-foot-6 weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information regarding Jasmine’s whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or the Saraland Police Department at 251-675-5331. You can also call the Saraland Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 251-459-8477 if you wish to remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.