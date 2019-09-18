Saraland Police made an arrest in connection with burglaries in more than one city in the area. However, police are not identifying the suspects just yet.
Saraland Police Department's Public Information Officer Bryan Mims said the agency has been looking for the suspects for about a week.
Investigators said it was this morning, when an officer spotted the suspected car in Saraland this morning and tried to pull the car over. The same car was on a "Be on the Lookout" (BOLO) alert from Mobile Police Department Tuesday.
That's when detectives said a chase began. Police said the driver of the vehicle rammed a police cruiser during the chase this morning.
Investigators also said the driver of the suspected vehicle threw a gun out of the window. That gun was later recovered and determined to be reported stolen out of another jurisdiction, according to Mims.
Detectives said the suspects led police to Gulf Village where they bailed out of the vehicle.
Mims said officers found stolen items from a reported burglary that happened about 15 minutes before the chase started, in the car.
No word yet on who the suspects are or what charges they will face.
