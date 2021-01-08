SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - The Saraland Police Department is currently investigating the report of a runaway juvenile. Police say the report was filed on Wednesday.
Police say 17-year-old Emileigh Patience McClure ran away from her residence within the city limits of Saraland on the night of Monday, January 4.
We are currently seeking the assistance of the public in locating Emileigh Patience McClure. If anyone has any information, please contact the Saraland Police Department at (251) 675-5331 or anonymously through Saraland Crime Stoppers at 251-459-8477.
