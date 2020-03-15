SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) -- The city school systems in Saraland and Satsuma will be closed to students starting on Tuesday, March, 17, due to coronavirus concerns.
Saraland City Schools will close and the end of the school day on Monday. Superintendent Dr. Aaron Miller said students are not required to attend schools on Monday and any absences will be excused.
Miller said they he is encouraging parents to keep their children at home on Monday, but the schools will be open to students of parents who need more time to make arrangements.
The schools will provide parents with information about instructional activities for the students to complete while schools are closed. All classes and school-related extra-curricular activities are canceled through April 13.
In Satsuma, there will be no after-school care offered on Monday, but bus transportation will run on a normal schedule. The school system said that information about e-learning will be sent to parents at a later time.
As of Sunday, the Mobile County Public School System will be closed starting on Thursday, March 19. Student absences before that date will be marked as excused.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.