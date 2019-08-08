Students and parents poured into Robert E. Lee Elementary School this morning greeted by their principal and teachers.
"We're very excited about a positive school year with lots of opportunities for our students," Principal Brenda Sharp said.
Sharp says a lot of the excitement about returning to school comes from the positive relationships her staff build with each student.
"Our faculty is amazing and that's just the truth. We have the most dedicated faculties, positive, upbeat, high energy, love for children, and I think the kids feel that," Sharp said. "And I think it is those relationships. I think they feel like we're a family, you see our thing, we are a family."
The family-like atmosphere was also felt at Chickasaw High School. Principal Arnold Cox was out early greeting and giving 'first day' pep talks to students before the bell rang.
"I love children. I love to see the light that comes on in children once they make that connection and that's what relationships is all about," Cox said.
Cox joins the Chieftans for his first year after spending nearly three decades with the Baldwin County School System. He says his message for the year to his students and their parents is clear.
"I will protect the sanctity of the instructional time and the learning environment," Cox said firmly. "Where students that want to be here and learn can learn and those who don't, we just have to give them a little re-direction."
And it's safe to say Satsuma and Chickasaw city schools are off to a great and positive start to the new school year, with goals continue building relationships and taking their students to the next level.
