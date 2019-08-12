Satsuma High School will be closed on Tuesday, August 13, due to a problem with the air conditioning system.
Officials said an issue with the cooling system has been repaired and is in full operation, but secondary issues have now been discovered. Those issues will not bring the humidity down in the building by the time students are scheduled to arrive.
The Satsuma City School System said the problems could potentially cause the floors to become unsafe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.