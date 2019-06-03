The Satsuma Police Department is raising money for the department's K9 program.
Below is the department's social media post regarding the fundraiser.
"Satsuma Police Department is raising money to further our K9 program with the purchase of a new canine. A dual purpose canine can not only assist in tracking and apprehending suspects, locate missing persons and children, along with evidence but can also detect drugs. It is vital for a small community like ours where the potential of drug trafficking is high. I65 and Highway 43 run directly through our community and are major thoroughfares for many types of illegal activity. Combating this with a dual purpose canine would be a huge asset and tool to both our community and department alike.
Between June 01 - June 30, 2019, our department will being participating in a Grant that we have received from National Association of Chiefs of Police. This grant will match every dollar raised for the Satsuma Police Department up to $5,000. Our goal in this fundraiser is to raise $15,000.00 in total. Your donation will directly be used to fund a European imported, dual purpose canine, including training and certification, as well as equipment.
Your consideration in participating in this fundraiser with our department will be greatly appreciated. Not only will you be helping Satsuma Police Department, but you will be helping to create a safer community for our future families and businesses. Thank you so much in advance for any contribution you are able to make. You have no idea how much it means to Satsuma Police Department to have your support.
There will be a bucket drop on Saturday 6/8 at the intersection of Hwy 43 & Pennsylvania in Satsuma starting at around 8am.
This fundraiser is being led by Ofc Henage with the Satsuma PD and his contact info is as follows: (251)487-2950, AHenage@cityofsatsuma.com. Any donations can be sent directly to NACOP c/o Satsuma Police Dept which is listed in the brochure or can be written out to NACOP and dropped off at The Satsuma PD attn: Ofc Henage!!"
To learn more or to donate to the station's fundraiser, visit their Facebook page.
