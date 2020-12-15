Investigators with the Satsuma Police Department traveled to Georgia to interview multiple persons of interest related to the shooting death of Brent Allen.
As a result of these interviews, the department says, Wayne Alex Beasley, 51, of Cordele, Ga., has been charged with the murder of Allen.
Satsuma PD says Beasley is being held in the Crisp County Georgia Detention center awaiting extradition proceedings.
