MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Satsuma Police Department has fired an officer after an internal investigation.
Officer Austin Tyler Henage is accused of using the Alabama Criminal Justice Information website to look up protected information.
Alabama Bureau of Investigation Captain James Rigby said the investigation into Henage's actions is still ongoing.
Henage was named officer of the quarter by the Satsuma Police Department in April 2019.
