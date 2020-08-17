Another school system in the Mobile area opened its doors to students Monday.
Satsuma City Schools reopened Monday morning.
The system delayed the start of its school system when COVID-19 numbers were surging.
But first through 12th graders went back Monday morning.
Kindergarten won't start until August 27th.
That's because school leaders say two teachers tested positive for COVID-19 and other teachers were exposed, too.
But the superintendent says they are doing well.
FOX10 News talked to one parent outside the high school Monday morning about safety procedures.
We asked Stacey Dysart if she felt safe with her daughter going back to school.
Dysart said, "Well, she's actually going to go on-line. She's going to go off and go get it situated now. We're going to do on-line."
When asked if there was a reason she chose on-line, Dysart said, "That's what I just prefer."
The first day for full time distance learning students will be this Wednesday.
