SATSUMA, Ala. (WALA) -- Satsuma School Superintendent Dr. Bart Reeves announced big changes to the system's back-to-school plans.
The start of classes has been delayed until Monday, August 17. Students were originally scheduled to return on August 12.
Reeves said the extra time is needed for teachers to learn four systems that will be used for distance learning.
He also announced that all students will be at home participating in distance learning every Wednesday for the first nine weeks of school. Reeves said the move is an effort to make sure all teachers and students are acclimated to the distance learning experience in case schools are closed due to a COVID breakout.
Satsuma City Schools wants all parents to be prepared and ready for any possible disruption to the school year. Reeves said state or local leaders could decide to shut down schools at any time if they feel it is not safe for students.
Reeves said students and teachers who have close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 will be placed on an immediate 14-day quarantine and will not be allowed on campus. He wants all parents to have a plan in place if students need to stay home for distance learning.
