Savannah Bananas to bring One City World Tour to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Savannah Bananas are bringing their world-famous baseball circus to Hank Aaron Stadium on March 26, 2021. The group made the announcement on Wednesday.
Affectionately referred to as ‘The Country’s Goofiest Team (Entrepreneur Magazine, December 2019) with an atmosphere that would ‘…make most MLB teams jealous (Sports Illustrated, June 2019), the Bananas have re-imagined what it means to experience a baseball game.
The Bananas announced the One City World Tour in October and received over 1,000 nominations from fans in over 300 cities and 15 countries. Those nominations were narrowed down to New Orleans, College Station, Daytona Beach, and Johnson City before Mobile was ultimately chosen as the destination for the tour. Officials say after the team visited the city, stadium, and met with local officials around Mobile, it became obvious the city should host the Bananas One City World Tour.
“We were blown away by the thousands of fans who nominated their cities. There is so much excitement for people to bring the Bananas to their town. From our first visit, it became obvious that Hank Aaron Stadium and Mobile are the perfect fit for the Bananas to start the World Tour,” said Jesse Cole, Bananas Team Owner.
In addition to the cast of characters, dancers, performers, mascots, and musicians, the Bananas will be playing BananaBall, their own unique twist of baseball, at Hank Aaron Stadium.
BananaBall is a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, no walks, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one on one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game.
The Bananas will face off against their rival, the Party Animals. The rosters for both teams will be filled by independent players who have been scouted, tried out, and signed contracts for the Spring series. In addition to these players, one player will be selected from Mobile to play for the Bananas.
“I think I speak for all Mobilians when I say it’s an honor to see Mobile selected as host of the Savannah Bananas One City World Tour this spring,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “Our community has so many ties to baseball history, and we are truly excited about the opportunity to bring this unique and wildly entertaining take on America’s oldest pastime to Hank Aaron Stadium."
Since arriving in Savannah, the Bananas have received worldwide attention and have sold out every night with over 4,000 fans in attendance. The team has been featured by MSNBC, CNN, ESPN and numerous global media outlets for everything from playing a game in kilts, to hiring a breakdancing first base coach, selling Dolce & Banana underwear and bringing on the first Grandma Assistant Coach.
From the Banana Nanas Dance Team, Banana Pep Band, Dad Bod Cheerleading Squad and world-famous dancing players, the Bananas have been entertaining hundreds of thousands of fans since day one.
Fans who want the opportunity to see the Savannah Bananas One City World Tour at Hank Aaron Stadium on March 26 should visit www.thesavannahbananas.com/onecityworldtour and join the Ticket Priority List or get information on outings for their group, organization, or business.
