Funeral services were held Monday for a man considered a legend in Mobile.
Issac White, Senior, owned a barber college and helped train many people for a skill they could use all their lives.
White died earlier this month at the age of 99.
People who knew him say he lived a full life helping others.
Family members and friends came to the Mobile Sunlight District Auditorium in Prichard to honor White.
White started a barber school back in 1960 which still exists today.
They say he helped people who had trouble finding work learn a skill where they could make a living.
Verna Holley of Mobile said, "He's been there for people who have not been able to go to school and get their education like that. He's been there for the community, he's been for his church, his family."
Some of the students White taught have opened their own barber shops.
Friends say he touched a whole community.
Pastor Leonard Whitfield with Castleberry Grove Missionary Baptist Church said, "What I love about Mr. White so much, when the world gave up on people, he was the type of man that would grab them, give them a place, teach them how to survive."
Among other relatives, White leaves behind a son, Isaac White II, and a sister aged 96.
Friends are hoping White's Barber College will continue to help people learn a trade and help them continue his legacy.
